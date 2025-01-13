© 2025 WLRN
Proposal for a new city in Miami-Dade raises concerns about impact on Black neighborhoods

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:43 AM EST

Miami-Dade is considering the creation of a new city in a North Central section of the County. Some residents see this as a logical step, while others fear potential repercussions.

Miami-Dade County has 34 incorporated cities and towns. Areas outside city limits are “unincorporated,” meaning the county government takes care of services there.
 
A committee is now looking to take some of that unincorporated area in North Central Dade and turn it into a city, which includes the historically Black neighborhoods of Gladeview and Brownsville.
 
Some residents say incorporation will shield them from annexation. Last year, the City of Hialeah considered absorbing a large part of Brownsville, but backed off.
 
Others, like Marion K. Brown, think this will drive people out. Brown ran for a county commission seat last year. He told WLRN he believes creating a city will drive up taxes for Black homeowners, potentially forcing residents to leave.
 
The county is expected to discuss the incorporation on Jan. 22.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
