Trump Inauguration: Dallas evangelical carries 10-foot cross at Trump rally

WASHINGTON— Despite frigid temperatures and snow flurries, thousands of Americans are descending on the nation’s capital to see Donald J. Trump take the oath of office.

Thirty-four year-old Wade Aaron stands out in the crowd.

While walking past the seemingly endless line of Trump supporters waiting for their turn to enter Capital One Arena for Trump’s pre-inauguration rally on Sunday, Aaron chose to spend his time bearing an 10-foot wooden cross on Washington, D.C.’s streets.

For the past three days, Aaron has walked across the city, seizing the opportunity to bring his ministry’s message to the supporters gathering to see Trump return to the White House.

“We just knew the inauguration weekend, there’d be a lot of people here,” Aaron said. “We’re just trying to spread the message of Christ.”

Aaron is a representative of Christ’s Reward, a ministry dedicated to spreading the message of Jesus across the United States.

Christ’s Reward is on a five-year mission to carry the cross to all 50 states, covering 10 states each year.

“We also do evangelism workshops and discipleship as part of the ministry. And we’re based out of Dallas, Texas.”

Aaron says his ministry is nonpolitical, but he acknowledges the role faith plays in leadership.

“I don’t know where Trump’s at with Christ, but it’s at least nice to see he’s letting people pray for him and pray with him,” Aaron said. “So, I think that’s a good thing and a good sign for our country, for Christianity.”

President-elect Trump’s inaugural committee says he will take the oath of office on Monday with his hand on two Bibles — one given to him by his mother in primary school and the other, the Lincoln Bible, first used to swear in the 16th president in 1861.