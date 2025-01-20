Trump Inauguration: Trump merchandise big hit at Inauguration

WASHINGTON– Supporters of Donald Trump were out in droves around the Capital One Arena on Inauguration Day. Many fans of the newly-minted president said they wanted to take something home to commemorate the historic day.

22-year-old Pittsburgh native Nicholas Hughes can help with just that. Hughes set up his table on a corner just down the street from the arena. Hughes sold Trump merchandise on the bustling streets of Washington, D.C., to those celebrating the 47th president’s return to the White House.

“It’s good extra money really,” said Hughes. “They want souvenirs and it only happens every 4 years.”

Hughes says he usually sells Steelers T-shirts up in Pittsburgh and got his merchandise stock from those same printers.

“It’s a hit and miss,” says Hughes. “We pay for this stuff and now we have to come here and actually move it, we only have 2 days to do it.”

Hughes says he likes to give people a reasonable price and even gave out a few discounts.

“I try to take care of the people out here, especially when they come out freezing their butts off,” said Hughes.

Trump merchandise – especially the signature red MAGA (Making America Great Again) hats – have become a symbol of President Trump’s enduring influence in American politics today.

Hughes says the commemorative inauguration toboggan beanies were the most popular item – as people tried to stay warm in frigid temperatures.

“I sold out of gloves and ponchos yesterday when it rained,” said Hughes.

The National Weather Service reports it was 24 degrees in Washington, D.C., when Mr. Trump took the oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda. Rain, snow, and hail fell on the nation’s capital on the eve of the election.

Allie Litzinger is among five University of Miami School of Communication graduate students in Washington, D.C, to cover Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.