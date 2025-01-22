Miami Beach to celebrate legacy of José Martí

The city of Miami Beach and its Hispanic Affairs Committee will honor the birth of Cuban national hero José Martí on Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.

The ceremony will be held near the José Martí monument at 21 Street and Collins Avenue to commemorate “the enduring legacy of Martí’s contributions to freedom, independence and human rights, which continue to inspire Latin Americans more than a century after his death,” say Miami Beach officials in a statement.

“José Martí is a symbol of patriotism who made the ultimate sacrifice for liberty,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “He’s an inspiration to not just Cubans, but everyone fighting for justice.”

Tuesday, January 28, is the 172nd anniversary of the birth of Martí, a renowned poet, journalist and fighter for Cuban independence who was fatally wounded in an 1895 battle for independence from the Spanish.

