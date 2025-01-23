Miami-Dade, Broward open shelters for cold weather

With temperatures dropping below 50 degrees in parts of South Florida starting Thursday night, local governments are activating their cold weather emergency plans.

The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened shelters to unhoused persons seeking shelter. If an individual needs assistance, they can contact the Homeless Trust Helpline at 1-(877)-994-4357 or (305)-375-2273 or visit homelesstrust.org.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale (1445 West Broward Blvd.) is open to those seeking shelter from the cold weather. The shelter will be accepting unhoused persons starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Hope South Florida (1100 N Andrews Ave.) in Fort Lauderdale will be accepting families seeking shelter as well.

As of Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County has not activated its cold weather emergency plan. According to WPTV, Palm Beach County activates cold weather shelters when forecasted temperatures fall below 40 degrees.

If you’re unhoused and in need of assistance in Palm Beach County, call the county homeless helpline at 211.

According to the National Weather Service, coldest temperatures with elevated impacts are expected late Friday night and early Saturday.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.