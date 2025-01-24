Florida Department of Health in Monroe County appoints new medical director

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has a new medical director. The health department announced on Thursday that Dr. Taweh Beysolow will serve in the post.

Dr. Beysolow joined the health organization last November. He’ll oversee all DOH Monroe locations, and see patients once a week.

Dr. Beysolow is double board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, and a member of the American Society of Nephrology, the American College of Physicians and the Florida Medical Association.

READ MORE: As Florida ERs see flu cases spike CDC issues new bird flu guidance

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.