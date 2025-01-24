North Miami Mayor receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Biden

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme was awarded the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on earlier this week. This recognition, presented by outgoing President Joe Biden, is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteerism and public service.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition from President Biden,” said Desulme. “Service is at the core of who I am; and I firmly believe that leadership is about making a tangible difference in the lives of others. This award is not just a reflection of my work, but of the incredible community I serve. I share this honor with the residents of North Miami, whose resilience and unity continue to inspire me every day.”

The award was presented during the Presidential and International Leadership Awards Dinner at the Capitol Hilton Hotel, in Washington, DC. The event was hosted by the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference.

Desulme was among several honorees recognized during the ceremony, which celebrated individuals for their outstanding contributions to community and public service.

As mayor, Desulme has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including youth mentorship programs, small business support and sustainability efforts to benefit North Miami.

READ MORE: Miami Workers Center, Power U unveil vision for social justice hub in Liberty City

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.