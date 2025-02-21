Wasserman Schultz, Democrats set up web portal to 'hear' stories of those hurt by Trump policies

Congressional Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, have created a portal website to field complaints from constituents who believe they have been hurt by the policies of newly elected President Trump and his administration.

“If you lost your job, been denied important services, or face other impacts because of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s extreme, illegal, and unconstitutional actions, we need to hear directly from you,” said Wasserman Schultz in a statement.

“This is one key way we can fight back, by sharing our story and standing together,” she said. “House Democrats are also challenging Trump and Musk in Congress, the courts, and inside our communities. With your personal stories, we will be better able to fight to protect you and other Americans.”

Anyone interested in sharing their story with Democrats in Congress can visit the website — https://democraticleader.house.gov/shareyourstory. It is managed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate have created a similar portal for government whistleblowers.

"Whistleblowers are essential in helping uncover fraud and abuse in the federal government. If you have information you want to share about wrongdoing, abuse of power, and threats to public safety, we stand ready to support you in your pursuit of truth and justice," Schumer and Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, writes in a letter to civil servans.

Trump began his second administration in January with a blitz of policy actions to reorient the U.S. government.

His executive orders cover issues that range from trade, immigration and U.S. foreign aid to demographic diversity, civil rights and the hiring of federal workers. Some have an immediate policy impact. Others are more symbolic. And some already are being challenged by federal lawsuits.

In total, the Republican president’s sweeping actions reflect many of his campaign promises and determination to concentrate executive branch power in the West Wing, while moving the country sharply rightward.