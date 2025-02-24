Florida legislators push for stronger law to protect immigrants from 'notario' fraud

Three Democratic state legislators want to see a stronger law to protect immigrants in Florida from fraud.

State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, along with state Rep. Johanna López, D-Orlando and state Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, have introduced H.B. 915 to specifically target “notaries,” or immigration consultants.

“Despite existing laws that regulate the legal profession, ‘notario’ fraud remains a persistent problem in Florida,” said Woodson in a statement. “Many victims fearing retaliation or uncertainty about their rights do not report these fraudulent practices, allowing bad actors to continue operating with impunity.”

“That is why our proposed legislation seeks to require clearer disclosure requirements for non-attorneys offering immigration-related services,” she said.

Notario fraud involves people who call themselves “notarios públicos” charging large sums. In Latin America, the term refers to attorneys with special credentials, leading immigrants to believe they are lawyers who can provide legal advice. In the U.S., notaries public are merely empowered to witness the signing of legal documents and issue oaths.

“Due to the high priority this Legislature and Governor has placed on immigration, I hope that our legislation will be a priority in this legislative session to address the ongoing issue of fraud and provide vital legal resources for our immigrant community,” said Polsky in a statement.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association has long warned immigrants about hiring a “notario,” advising immigrants seek out qualified immigration assistance to “avoid being scammed.”

