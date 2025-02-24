'No excuses': State lawmaker wants all employers to verify legal residency status of employees

In another effort to crack down on illegal immigration, a state legislator is proposing that all private business owners be required to use E-Verify to confirm the legal residency status of its employees.

State Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Clearwater, said his bill, HB 955, will strengthen Florida’s workforce “integrity” and removes previous exemptions for smaller private businesses. The bill, if passed and signed into law, would go into effect on July 1. Employers would also be required to certify compliance when filing annual tax returns.

Courtesy / Florida House of Representatives State Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Clearwater

“Our economy must put American workers first and protect Florida jobs for Floridians —not those who cut corners or undermine our laws,” said Jacques in a statement. “By expanding E-Verify, we are ensuring that every job in Florida goes to legal workers, not illegal labor.”

“If you want to work in our state, you must be legally authorized—no exceptions, no excuses,” he added.

