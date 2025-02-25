Florida port leaders call for more funding against future supply logjams and competition

More storage space. More improvements to roads and rail lines.

Those are just a few things that Florida's port leaders have on their wish list.

They've been telling Florida lawmakers that they need more funding to help deal with the supply-chain problems they've been grappling with in recent years.

Appearing before a House Subcommittee, a panel of port officials recently pointed to a need for improvements as a hedge against future supply logjams and to offset competition from other Atlantic and Gulf coast states.

Officials said it isn’t just about deeper channels for larger ships and upgraded dockside operations. Other needs include more drydock storage space and rail and road improvements to haul items to markets across the state.

“With our continued growth, the more efficient supply chains that we can create, the cheaper that we can get the products into our region, it benefits our communities," said Raul Alfonso, the executive vice president of Port Tampa Bay.

Concerns about potential holdups in moving goods have been a selling point for Florida transportation leaders since late 2021, as global supply-chain problems were highlighted by images of cargo ships stalled outside California ports.

Lawmakers are set to begin the 2025 legislative session on March 4.

