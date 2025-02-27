Ex-Miami commissioner accuses mayor of ethical misconduct in soccer stadium deal

An ex-Miami commissioner says city parks are being short changed in a billion-dollar soccer stadium deal.

Former Commissioner Ken Russell has accused Miami Mayor Francis Suarez of ethical misconduct in a formal complaint to the Florida Bar.

Russell claims Suarez willfully signed a resolution in 2022 that kept out an important change that Russell voted on.

The amendment would have directed $10 million from the developers of Inter Miami soccer stadium to new parks in the city. That change never made it into the final legislation.

Since Suarez works as an attorney outside his mayoral duties, Russell has asked the bar to discipline him.

Russell filed a separate complaint against Victoria Mendez, who was the city attorney at the time of the vote.

Suarez told the Miami Herald that Russell's claims are baseless.

READ MORE: Flooded and fed up: North Miami homeowners take on developers in unfolding legal battle

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

