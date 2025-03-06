Street in Liberty City will soon be renamed after rap legend Luther 'Uncle Luke' Campbell

Luther Campbell, artistically known as Uncle Luke or Luke Skyywalker, has made a name for himself around the world.

Now, his name will be draped on the streets of Liberty City. Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday to rename a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue, between 58th and 60th Streets, “Luther Campbell Way."

"Luke has a history in the music scene in the United States of America. I mean, you would not have the freedom of speech that is afforded in albums if not for Luke," District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon said.

Campbell is credited with helping create the Miami bass genre and championed a U.S. Supreme Court case in the early ‘90s that clarified music parodies qualified as free use.

The court case centered on a track, “Pretty Woman,” from the 1989 release of “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” which sampled the 1964 Roy Orbison classic.

The dispute over 2 Live Crew’s remix of the song went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously in 1994 that the group’s parody of the original constituted fair use.

Campbell was raised in Liberty City. He started his musical career as a DJ, later forming his own record label and leading the rap group, 2 Live Crew.

Following the commission's announcement, Campbell posted the following on X:

"Yesterday, something truly special happened — something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!

"Huge thanks to Miami-Dade County Commissioner @KeonHardemon

for sponsoring this, and to City of Miami Mayor @FrancisSuarez

and his staff, chair, woman Christina King, the entire City of Miami Commission, and the Miami-Dade County Commission for unanimously approving it.

"My family and I are beyond humbled and grateful for this honor.