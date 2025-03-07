Miami-Dade Schools students can now get telehealth services at home, school

Students in Miami-Dade can now access virtual mental health care at school and at home. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is now offering a district-wide telehealth service. It’s available to every K-through-12 student.

At a press conference in South Miami Heights Elementary School on Wednesday, Superintendent Jose Dotres spoke of the importance of supporting student mental health.

" At the end of the day, we know that the academic, the physical and the mental well being of our students is what we all have to attend to. One cannot stand by itself," he said.

The initiative launched this month. It's a partnership including the district, Hazel Health and UnitedHealth. Students can access the service every weekday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round, including the summer.

