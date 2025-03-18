Miami-Dade cracks down on appointment 'scalpers' causing delays at driver's license service offices

The long lines at driver's licenses offices in Miami-Dade may end soon after authorities reported uncovering a network of appointment scalpers profiting from the free scheduling system for driver's license services.

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office, which now manages the offices, said in a statement this week it had tracked down "bad actors" who had been "hoarding free appointments and reselling them for a profit."

“We know who they are and how they operate. We will not accept any appointment obtained through system abuse,” said Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez in a statement. “Our office is committed to ensuring that all residents have fair and equal access to services without interference from those seeking to exploit the system.”

Fernandez said his office will be working closely with county law enforcement authorities "to put an end to fraudulent and exploitive activity."

"Our message is clear, residents should not pay an unregulated third-party for what should be a free appointment," said Fernandez.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade residents can now conduct DMV transactions at county tax collectors office

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.