Miami-Dade extends Metrorail, Metromover services for Ultra Music Festival

Miami-Dade County will offer extended transit services to and from Bayfront Park for the Ultra Music Festival. Attendees can take the Metrorail and Metromover.

The trains will run from 5 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and up until midnight on Sunday.

The Metrorail’s green and orange lines will run every 30 minutes.

