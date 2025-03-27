© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami-Dade extends Metrorail, Metromover services for Ultra Music Festival

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
A woman takes a group selfie with friends
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Michelle Talayer, 32, of Delray Beach, Fla., left, takes a group photograph with friends as she waits in line to attend the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The Ultra Music Festival is returning to downtown Miami with the blessing of neighbors who have complained about the event in the past. Ultra organizers announced on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami-Dade County will offer extended transit services to and from Bayfront Park for the Ultra Music Festival. Attendees can take the Metrorail and Metromover.

The trains will run from 5 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and up until midnight on Sunday.

The Metrorail’s green and orange lines will run every 30 minutes.

READ MORE: A virtual reality experience takes Venezuelans in South Florida to their homeland

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News
More On This Topic