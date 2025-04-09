Vince Lago wins third term as Coral Gables mayor in contentious election

More than 10,000 Coral Gables residents cast their votes on Tuesday to elect a new mayor and two city commissioners after a contentious election cycle.



Mayor Vince Lago secured a third term, winning over 55% of the vote. His challenger, Commissioner Kirk Menendez, got 38%.



The race was marked by mudslinging, claims of intimidation — including a private investigator allegedly following a commissioner — and deceptive campaign flyers made to look like code violation notices.

