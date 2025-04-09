© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vince Lago wins third term as Coral Gables mayor in contentious election

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT

More than 10,000 Coral Gables residents cast their votes on Tuesday to elect a new mayor and two city commissioners after a contentious election cycle.
 
Mayor Vince Lago secured a third term, winning over 55% of the vote.  His challenger, Commissioner Kirk Menendez, got 38%.
 
The race was marked by mudslinging, claims of intimidation — including a private investigator allegedly following a commissioner — and deceptive campaign flyers made to look like code violation notices.

READ MORE: Chronicling 100 years of University of Miami history

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News
More On This Topic