Broward County offers high school voter registration drive for students

For the month of April, Broward County teenagers will have the chance to register to vote at their high schools.



The annual High School Voter Registration Drive looks to educate students on the importance of civic engagement.

It’s done through a partnership between the County Supervisor of Elections Office and Broward County Public Schools.

Elections department staff is visiting about 30 schools this month offering voter registration drives for students and staff.

This year, the drive hopes to register at least 10-thousand students.

