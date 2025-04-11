Miami-Dade mayor vetoes resolution to end fluoridation in drinking water

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has vetoed a resolution that would have ended fluoridation in the county’s drinking water.



County commissioners passed the controversial measure last week against the guidance of dental and medical experts.



The mayor also acknowledged that no major study indicated fluoride levels in Miami-Dade drinking water were at unsafe levels.

“Ending fluoridation could have real and lasting harm, especially for children and families who cannot afford regular dental care. We've seen it happen elsewhere. Cities that ended fluoridation only to see cavities skyrocket. Emergency dental visits increase and vulnerable communities bear the brunch," Levine Cava at a press conference on Friday.



Miami-Dade has added low levels of fluoride to the county’s drinking water since 1958.



The county commission can override Levine Cava's veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

READ MORE: More Florida communities are pulling back from fluoride. Here’s why

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.