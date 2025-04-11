Three dead after small plane crashes in Boca Raton near I-95

Story updated at 12:45 p.m. This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

All three people on board have died after a small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, local emergency services have confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration had Friday morning identified the plane as a Cessna 310 with three people on board. It went down about 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee, the FAA said in an email.

Fire officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the aircraft appeared to have pushed a car onto the railroad tracks, leading to their closure. Dramatic video posted on X, said to be from the scene, shows a white car engulfed in flames amid a widespread smoldering wreckage.

Possible plane crash right outside my office today. Shook the whole building. Unfortunately I'm certain lives were lost here today. Thoughts and prayers to anyone who survived and the families of those who didn't.



If you're in @CityBocaRaton stay away from military trail near… pic.twitter.com/C1Zu2WCxHT — D on X (@DrDronezChannel) April 11, 2025

In a post to social media shortly after 12:30p.m., local emergency services confirmed that the people on board the plane did not survive. The post from Boca Raton Police, quoting Boca Raton Fire Rescue, added that "one person on the ground was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, with the NTSB leading the probe.

Miguel Coka, 51, who works near the Boca Raton airport, said he is used to seeing planes flying low as they prepare to land. But this time, he and his colleagues noticed something was off.

“There was a rumble and everyone in the building felt it,” he said when the plane crashed. “We are all shocked.”

He captured the smoke and flames from the crash from his office balcony on video.

1 of 2 — Plane crash A small plane crashed on the railroad tracks beneath the overpass at Glades Road and Military Trail near Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Friday. Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel 2 of 2 — Plane crash A small plane crashed on the railroad tracks beneath the overpass at Glades Road and Military Trail near Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Friday. Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post that several roads near the Boca Raton Airport were closed. That includes North Military Trail between Northwest 19th St. and Butts Road. East and westbound lanes of the I-95 overpass on Glades Road is also closed.

"We expect the road closures to remain into the foreseeable future," an update at 12 p.m. added.

READ MORE: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River, killing 6, including family of Spanish tourists

Inside the police taped-off areas were Boca Raton police vehicles, airport operations vehicles and police mobile command units while helicopters circled the area.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said the investigation was just beginning.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities," Singer said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/U0XjnSd76O — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

Other recent crashes and close calls have already left some people worried about the safety of flying in the U.S.

On Thursday, a New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River, killing the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists in the latest U.S. aviation disaster, officials said.

In January, seven people were killed when a medical transport plane plummeted into a Philadelphia neighborhood. That happened two days after an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair in Washington in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

