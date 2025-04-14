Mallory Square in Key West closed due to structural damage

Parts of a popular sunset viewing spot in Key West are closed to the public because of structural damage.



Keys officials say the outer 45 feet of Mallory Square is closed to all traffic, including foot traffic. An assessment of the square showed some deterioration.



The Keys Citizen reports structural engineers will inspect the foundation to determine the time frame of the closure and repair costs.



Mallory Square’s nightly sunset celebration will continue but will be moved back 45 feet from the water.

