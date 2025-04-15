Reminder: Tax deadline for Floridians has been extended to May 1

If you've been scrambling to get your tax return filed on April 15: it's time to drop the pencil, take a cleansing breath and relax, because you've got some time.

Just a reminder that the Internal Revenue Service has extended the tax filing deadline for all Floridians to May 1.



That’s because of disaster declarations last year after hurricanes Helene and Milton. Tax filing deadlines for eight other states affected by natural disasters in 2024 and so far this year were also automatically extended.



For more information, you can visit IRS.gov.

