South Florida activists to rally in support of Kilmer Abrego Garcia's return to U.S.

South Florida progressive activists will join a nationwide rally on Saturday to “protest the Trump administration’s illegal and dangerous deportation of Kilmer Abrego Garcia and executive overreach of Supreme Court orders.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. from a notorious Salvadoran prison, rejecting the White House’s claim that it couldn’t retrieve Abrego Garcia after mistakenly deporting him.

Trump administration officials have pushed back against the idea of bringing him back, arguing it was up to El Salvador. The president of El Salvador said he lacked the power to return him, saying it would be “preposterous” to “smuggle a terrorist into the United States.”

After days of denying that he knew much about Abrego Garcia, Trump on Friday said he knew Abrego Garcia was “unbelievably bad” and called him an “illegal alien” and “foreign terrorist.”

Trump and White House officials argue that Abrego Garcia is a reported gang member based on testimony of an informant — and whose wife admitted she once filed a protective order against him despite now advocating for his return.

Garcia has never been criminally charged in the U.S. with gang involvement.

“South Florida residents are gathering [Saturday] in efforts to uphold their human rights as they continue to be violated, especially those of the most vulnerable members of the community,” said rally organizers who are part of the 50501 Movement, which stands for “50 protests, 50 states”

“Mass deportations are occurring without due process, a clear violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution,” rally organizers said.

Other groups joining the rally include Jewish Voice for Peace, United Teachers of Dade, Florida Immigrant Coalition, CLEO Institute, and Moms for Libros.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.