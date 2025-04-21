© 2025 WLRN
$250 million development at Palm Beach Atlantic University

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT

A massive $250 million development is on the way at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a private Christian university in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The University got the go-ahead from the city last week for a big expansion — a 25-story mixed-use tower and an 11-story parking garage.

The 300-foot tower will add nearly 1,000 student beds, helping the university grow from 3,000 to 5,000 students, and will also feature dining, a fitness center, office space, and residential units.

The garage, with over 900 spots, would be the largest in the city.

Despite concerns from Mayor Keith James about traffic and pedestrian-friendliness, commissioners gave it the green light. The project remains in the design phase.

Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
