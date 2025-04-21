$250 million development at Palm Beach Atlantic University

A massive $250 million development is on the way at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a private Christian university in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The University got the go-ahead from the city last week for a big expansion — a 25-story mixed-use tower and an 11-story parking garage.

The 300-foot tower will add nearly 1,000 student beds, helping the university grow from 3,000 to 5,000 students, and will also feature dining, a fitness center, office space, and residential units.

The garage, with over 900 spots, would be the largest in the city.

Despite concerns from Mayor Keith James about traffic and pedestrian-friendliness, commissioners gave it the green light. The project remains in the design phase.

Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

