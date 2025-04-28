Miami Beach police arrest suspect in theft of Homeland Security Secretary's purse

Miami Beach police have arrested a man in connection with the high-profile theft of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s purse in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

Christian Montecino Sanzana was charged with possession of a fake driver's license and released to the U.S. Secret Service. Miami Beach police made the arrest at the request of federal law enforcement. A second suspect also faces charges.

Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag was stolen on Easter Sunday. She was carrying $3,000 in cash, her passport, DHS access badge, credit cards, her drivers license and blank checks.

