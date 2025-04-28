© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Beach police arrest suspect in theft of Homeland Security Secretary's purse

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT

Miami Beach police have arrested a man in connection with the high-profile theft of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s purse in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

Christian Montecino Sanzana was charged with possession of a fake driver's license and released to the U.S. Secret Service. Miami Beach police made the arrest at the request of federal law enforcement. A second suspect also faces charges.

Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag was stolen on Easter Sunday. She was carrying $3,000 in cash, her passport, DHS access badge, credit cards, her drivers license and blank checks.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Sheriff says deputies to be trained to work with ICE to go after 'very bad criminals'

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic