Upper Keys development project faces opposition from Tavernier residents over traffic concerns

A major multi-use development project in the Upper Keys is moving forward while neighboring residents fear more traffic congestion on U.S. 1.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement on Monday with a developer to build a project in Tavernier that’s invited controversy.

The developer has pitched a mixed-use structure that includes 86 workforce housing units, office space and a new Publix Supermarket.

But members of the Tavernier Community Association oppose the project, citing a traffic study they commissioned that found the development will further congest U.S. 1, causing public hazards, according to Keys News.

Monroe County’s traffic consultant recommended that a traffic light be added to the area. But the Florida Department of Transportation can only decide on the traffic light once the project is completed.

The Monroe County Commission approved the development agreement in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Craig Cates dissenting. He said he thinks the project is too large for the area, and has concerns about traffic congestion.

READ MORE: South Dade's bus rapid transit ready to launch this summer

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

