Miami Beach approves plan to protect infrastructure from sea level rise

WLRN Public Media | By Carla Mendez
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

The City of Miami Beach has approved a new Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan.
 
It's meant to serve as a long-term strategy for protecting infrastructure from rising tides over the next 75 years.

More than 67,000 city structures and assets have been identified as at-risk.

The plan is funded through a $454,000 Resilient Florida Grant and additional city funds. 

Carla Mendez
Carla Daniela Mendez is a Summer 2025 intern at WLRN.
