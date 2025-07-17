Miami Beach approves plan to protect infrastructure from sea level rise

The City of Miami Beach has approved a new Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan.



It's meant to serve as a long-term strategy for protecting infrastructure from rising tides over the next 75 years.

More than 67,000 city structures and assets have been identified as at-risk.

The plan is funded through a $454,000 Resilient Florida Grant and additional city funds.

