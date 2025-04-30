Palm Beach Atlantic adjusts expansion plans over traffic concerns
Palm Beach Atlantic University is hitting the brakes on its big expansion plans after public concerns over building size and traffic congestion.
The West Palm Beach-based university is revising its building expansion plan. That’s after discussions with city Mayor Keith James.
The private Christian university originally proposed a 25-story dormitory and an 11-story private garage —the tallest of its kind in the city. Instead, the garage will measure around seven stories – to better fit the aesthetics of the neighborhood with city officials fielding pushback from neighboring residents. There’s also concern the university’s efforts to boost its student cap — from 3,000 to 5,000 — could lead to serious traffic congestion if not properly managed.
Mayor James praised the revised plan, saying it's a step forward in building streets for people, not just cars.
