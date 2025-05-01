New exhibit in the Keys highlights historic Stonewall Riot

A new exhibit commemorating the historic Stonewall Inn is coming to Key West this week.

The Key West Art and Historical Society is taking visitors back to June 1969. The exhibit immerses you in the gritty New York City dive ahead of the riots, widely credited as sparking the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The exhibit is on temporary loan from the Stonewall National Museum Archives and Library through July 5 at the Key West Museum of Art and History.

For more information, visit KWAHS.org.

READ MORE: 'Greetings From Paradise' transports audiences back to the 1920s

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

