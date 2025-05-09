Fire near Florida City causes traffic delays on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road

A fire currently blazing near Florida City is impacting traffic in and out of the Florida Keys.

There are lengthy delays in both directions on Card Sound Road and the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1, as responding fire crews must block traffic.

The fire has burned through 350 acres and is 25% contained as of early this morning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

This comes after a fire in March burned more than 20,000 acres for days, causing serious impacts to the area.

Officials advise residents and commuters to follow the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for updated traffic information.

