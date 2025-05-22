© 2025 WLRN
Town of Miami Lakes may soon get approval from Congress for its own ZIP Code

Published May 22, 2025

The Town of Miami Lakes may soon get its own ZIP Code following requests over at least two decades.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Miami, said Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee had approved a proposed bill giving the Miami-Dade town it "unique" postal Zip Code.

It now goes to the House floor for a vote, said Díaz-Balart in a statement.

“I will continue advocating for the people of Miami Lakes who have waited over 20 years to create a stand-alone ZIP code, and I’m confident this legislation will pass the House chamber," he said.
