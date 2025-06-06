Anglers can fish license-free in upcoming weekends

Coming up this weekend and next, anglers in Florida looking to get outside can catch their dinner at no cost, by taking advantage of two license-free fishing weekends.

On Saturday and Sunday, no license will be required to go saltwater fishing.

The following weekend of June 14th and 15th, people can go freshwater fishing without a license.

Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in the license-free weekends, as long as they follow the normal size and bag limit restrictions.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Chris Boley said free fishing weekends are a way to introduce the sport to new anglers.

“Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. We have a lot of awesome fish out there. It’s a great way to get outdoors, get involved, get in touch with nature and our great state. So, we offer it as a way to get people into fishing that might be interested," he said.

For those who enjoy their free fishing experience, an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing costs 17 dollars each for residents and 47 for non-residents.

