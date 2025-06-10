© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A.I. is taking a role in hurricane and flooding forecasting

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT

Artificial Intelligence is becoming part of the picture in predicting hurricanes and flooding, according to an expert in coastal engineering at Florida International University.
 
Navid Tahvildari explains the differences in what experts currently use — compared to where A.I. is headed. He said our current hurricane prediction models are physics based, while A.I. models are more statistical. 
 
“What we have as a result will be very fast models and could very well replicate what the physics-based model does," Tahvildari said.
 
He said that with all of its benefits, trust in A.I predictions needs the most development.
 
“ AI is trained by data. So if data does not include many, intense events, many extreme events,  the prediction at those extremes will be lacking, will be erroneous,” he said.
 
With vulnerability to natural hazards like rising tides and rising sea levels, developments like these are essential.
 
A.I is being used with current models, but he said it is still years away from being used to make accurate predictions.

READ MORE: Can AI make better weather predictions? UM is giving a look

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Sofia Zarran
Sofia “Z” Zarran is a Summer 2025 Intern at WLRN. As a student of journalism and linguistics, Z has a passion for language and communication. She likes to share that passion through reporting and teaching.
See stories by Sofia Zarran
More On This Topic