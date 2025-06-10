A.I. is taking a role in hurricane and flooding forecasting

Artificial Intelligence is becoming part of the picture in predicting hurricanes and flooding, according to an expert in coastal engineering at Florida International University.



Navid Tahvildari explains the differences in what experts currently use — compared to where A.I. is headed. He said our current hurricane prediction models are physics based, while A.I. models are more statistical.



“What we have as a result will be very fast models and could very well replicate what the physics-based model does," Tahvildari said.



He said that with all of its benefits, trust in A.I predictions needs the most development.



“ AI is trained by data. So if data does not include many, intense events, many extreme events, the prediction at those extremes will be lacking, will be erroneous,” he said.



With vulnerability to natural hazards like rising tides and rising sea levels, developments like these are essential.



A.I is being used with current models, but he said it is still years away from being used to make accurate predictions.

