Tri-Rail discontinues night, weekday trains amid low ridership

Tri-Rail is discontinuing several late night, weekday trains because of low ridership.

The South Florida rail company made the announcement Monday, and it said the trains will be discontinued beginning June 30th.

This includes Southbound trains after 9 p.m., and Northbound trains after midnight.

Both northbound snd southbound trains to downtown Miami after 11 p.m. will also be discontinued.

