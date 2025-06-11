Broward cracks down on 'scalpers' selling DMV appointments

A new Broward County ordinance is cracking down a major headache at offices for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

This Tuesday, the Broward County Board of Commissioners made it illegal to market, advertise or sell appointments for public services offered by the Florida DMV AND the Broward Tax Collectors office.

Long waits from DMV appointments have been in part caused by scalpers booking appointments for free and then reselling them.

The first violation of the new county ordinance carries a $250 dollar fine – with each additional offence being a $500 dollar fine.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade cracks down on appointment 'scalpers' causing delays at driver's license service offices

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.