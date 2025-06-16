Sales tax holiday for hurricane season delayed due to Florida's budget disagreements

In previous years, sales tax holidays for hurricane season, which began June 1, have saved Floridian households over $70 million.

That’s according to figures from the Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” Budget.

But this year? It’s all but certain due to ongoing budget disagreements in the legislature. At the moment, Floridians will have to manage hurricane preparedness without tax breaks.

"We're several weeks into overtime and some people are wondering if they're gonna be able to, to get some discounts on essentials," said Axios Tampa Bay Reporter Yacob Reyes, who’s been reporting on this year’s lack of a tax holiday.

Reyes told WLRN that he was able to find all 30 items on his list at one location this year for over $220.

“If you're trying to get everything from one place, you're gonna have to make some sacrifices in the way of prices sometimes," he said.

Last year, he was able to complete his list for less than $200. The Florida legislature is slated to finalize the budget tonight.

