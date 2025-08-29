Town of Pembroke Park ends 'business tax receipts' to boost pro-business environment

Pembroke Park government officials said Friday the town is eliminating its “Business Tax Receipts” for the upcoming fiscal year, saving local businesses an average of $300 to $700 annually.

Speaking at a press conference Friday at town hall, Pembroke Park Town Manager Dave Lynch said the town's decision was a result of a "quest to reassert the affirmation contained in this logo here, the small town that means big business."

"The best kind of government is the one that gets out of the way of business success," he said.

Pembroke Park Mayor Jeff Jacobs, a business owner himself, said eliminating the BTR is "just cutting out a portion of that red tape to make it a little easier."

Town officials noted that the town’s largest business pays more than $13,000 per year in business tax receipts.

The town, said local officials, is home more than 600 businesses, including like Amazon, Coca-Cola and other Fortune 500 companies.

