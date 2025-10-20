Florida Black History Museum in St. Augustine honors former college

St. Augustine will be home to the planned Florida’s Black History Museum, on land where Florida Memorial University once stood.

In addition to artifacts, the museum will also house a performing arts center, an art gallery and an educational space.

Momentum to get the museum built surged in 2023 after a state law created a task force to explore planning and operations. So far, $1 million in state funds have been allocated for the Florida Museum of Black History.

The location serves as an homage to Florida Memorial College, as it was once called. St. Augustine was its home from 1918 to 1968, when racial segregation and violence in the area prompted the school to move to Miami Gardens — where it still is today.

It is the only Historically Black College and University in South Florida.

READ MORE: Task force chooses St. Augustine for Black history museum

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.