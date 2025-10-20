Lake Worth Beach restaurant owner nominated as U.S. ambassador to the Philippines

The owner of an oceanfront restaurant in Lake Worth Beach isn’t just serving brunch anymore. He's been tapped for one of the nation’s top diplomatic posts.

In a surprise move, President Donald Trump has nominated Lee Lipton, owner of the iconic Benny’s on the Beach, as the next U.S. ambassador to the Philippines.

Lipton currently serves as Interim Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, which manages diplomacy matters in the Western Hemisphere. It’s a dramatic transition for Lipton whose background includes running apparel and restaurant businesses.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Lipton will take on a key role in the Philippines at a pivotal era for Asian geopolitics. For now, embassy operations remain unchanged under the current ambassador, MaryKay Carlson, a career diplomat.

Representatives for the ambassador-designate declined a request for comment from WLRN.

