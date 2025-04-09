U.S. Senate confirms Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera as U.S. ambassador to Panama

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as the next U.S. Ambassador to Panama.

President Donald Trump nominated Cabrera for the post earlier this year.

“I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by President Trump and the U.S. Senate,” said Cabrera in a statement. “As Ambassador, I will be guided by a simple question articulated by Secretary [Marco] Rubio: does this policy make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous? Alongside this principle, I will carry with me the values that have guided my service in Miami-Dade: a commitment to accessibility, accountability, and delivering results.”

“I am profoundly grateful for the confidence the residents of Miami-Dade County have placed in me these past two years,” Cabrera said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the community I was raised in and work alongside dedicated colleagues, county employees, and local stakeholders to make Miami-Dade better for all.”

As a county commissioner, he represents parts of Miami, Coral Gables and Hialeah. It's unclear if he will be replaced on the commission or if there will be a special election to fill his seat.

Top government officials in Panama have bristled at Trump's repeated calls for the U.S. to retake control of the Panama Canal for national security reasons due to potential threats from China.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. is being overcharged to use the Panama Canal and that China has influence over its operations — allegations that Panama has denied.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

