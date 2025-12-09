Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long is heading to Tallahassee following Tuesday special election win

Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long is heading to Tallahassee.

In a landslide victory, Long, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s special election for Florida House District 90, filling the seat left vacant after Representative Joe Casello’s death in July.

The district includes Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and nearby coastal communities.

Long got 9,553 votes (63%), Republican Maria Zack trailed in second place with 5,424 votes (36%) and Karen Yeh, a No Party Affiliation candidate, came in a distant third only 146 votes, or less than 1%, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office.

Long did not release an immediate statement following the results, but Florida Democrats cheered his victory.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Representative-elect Rob Long,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Chair Nikki Fried. “My friend, the late Representative Joe Casello, would be thrilled the community chose such a tested and true leader in Rob to carry on his legacy in Tallahassee.



“Tonight’s victory shows that the pendulum is swinging in our favor and that when we organize year-round, Democrats not only win, but overperform,” she said.

Long ran on supporting small businesses, improving education, and securing more state funding for Palm Beach County.

He will serve out the remainder of Casello’s term, which ends November 2026 ahead of the regular election cycle for Florida House seats.

Casello served as a Boynton Beach City Commissioner from 2013-2018 for District 4. He was appointed as the Vice-Mayor and then elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2018.