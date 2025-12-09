Voters in Palm Beach County seek to fill seat left vacant after Joe Casello’s death

Voters in parts of Palm Beach County are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill the State House District 90 seat. It was left vacant after longtime lawmaker Joe Casello’s death back in July.

Three candidates are vying for the seat, including Democrat Rob Long, Republican Maria Zack and Independent Karen Yeh.

Long's campaign has focused on small businesses, economic growth and more state funding. Zack has been calling for lower taxes, school choice and stronger borders. Meanwhile, Yeh has shown support for stricter HOA and condo regulations.

District 90 includes Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Golf and Gulf Stream. Polls are open until 7 p.m.

