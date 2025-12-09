Wasserman Schultz warns of fallout if ACA subsidies are not extended

Subsidies for the Affordable Care Act are set to expire on Dec. 31, and that means recipients will see their healthcare costs rise substantially in 2026.

People who rely on ACA plans for healthcare got sticker shock when open enrollment opened on Nov 1— some saw their rates more than double. Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, says the rising costs are leading her constituents to make difficult decisions.

“They are literally forced between choosing to pay their rent or choosing to pay for healthcare. Many of them are going to just drop healthcare altogether. They're gonna roll the dice and hope they stay healthy," she said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to unveil his healthcare plan this week. But Wasserman Schultz says Democrats have not been included in those discussions.

“ The ball is in the Republicans' court. If we don't extend those tax credits, the explosive increase in healthcare costs will be in the Republicans' lap, and it doesn't have to be that way. People deserve better,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz says there is still time to make a deal. Any extension of the subsidies before Jan. 1 will reduce costs for those on ACA plans.

House Democrats are now trying to force a vote to extend the subsidies, after making the issue central to the government shutdown. To do that, they’ll need support from some Republicans to push through a discharge petition.

