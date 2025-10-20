A new Christmas attraction is coming to Hialeah

A new holiday attraction is coming to South Florida.

Ripley’s Believe it or Not is hosting its first ever Christmas Park attraction in Hialeah at Amelia Earhart Park.

The attraction includes a holiday trail to the North Pole and the iconic twisted Christmas tree as well as rides, photo opportunities and the chance to dine with Santa.

The Ripley’s Believe it or Not Christmas Park runs from Nov. 13 until Jan. 4. The park will be open seven days a week starting at 5 p.m.

