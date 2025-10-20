© 2025 WLRN
A new Christmas attraction is coming to Hialeah

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT

A new holiday attraction is coming to South Florida.

Ripley’s Believe it or Not is hosting its first ever Christmas Park attraction in Hialeah at Amelia Earhart Park.

The attraction includes a holiday trail to the North Pole and the iconic twisted Christmas tree as well as rides, photo opportunities and the chance to dine with Santa.

The Ripley’s Believe it or Not Christmas Park runs from Nov. 13 until Jan. 4. The park will be open seven days a week starting at 5 p.m.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
