Lawsuit filed against state plans to widen the Turnpike in Broward

A condo association and the city of Coconut Creek have filed a lawsuit challenging state plans to widen Florida’s Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway in parts of Broward County.

Wynmoor Community Council and the city filed the lawsuit last week in Leon County circuit court against the Florida Department of Transportation. The case focuses heavily on a plan to widen the turnpike from six lanes to ten lanes.

The plaintiffs say the proposed expansion would have adverse impacts on their neighborhoods, including increased noise and air pollution and decreased property values.

