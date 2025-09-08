American Diabetes Association to host awareness walkathon September 20

With hopes to improve the lives of people with diabetes, the American Diabetes Association is calling on South Floridians to join them for “Step Out Walk: South Florida.”

The walkathon, part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about diabetes, will take place at Nova Southeastern University on Saturday, September 20, beginning at 8 a.m.

The association is inviting participants to walk in support of their mission to prevent and cure diabetes.

In Florida, 2.3 million people, or one out of every 10 adults, have been diagnosed with diabetes. Nationwide, 136 million Americans have diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to the ADA.