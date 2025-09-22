Miccosukee Tribe celebrates 'American Indian Day' weekend of Sept. 27-28

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is inviting the public to a two-day celebration of culture with the American Indian Day Festival.

The free event is scheduled for next weekend (September 27-28) at the Miccosukee Indian Village, promises a variety of activities for all ages.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days, visitors can witness a mix of traditional and modern entertainment. The festival will feature performances by award-winning Cree and Salish vocalist Fawn Wood, Indigenous rock band The Osceola Brothers, and Ameyal Mexican Cultural Organization dancers," according to the Miccosukee Tribe.

Other activities include carnival rides, a petting zoo, and hands-on painting classes with Miccosukee artist Cristina Osceola.

The festival is described as "a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience Native culture firsthand, as Tribal members share their stories, songs, and artistry with the South Florida community."

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance on Eventbrite. Complimentary shuttle service will be available between Miccosukee Casino & Resort and the Miccosukee Indian Village throughout both days of the event.

Learn more about the festival here.