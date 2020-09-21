Sundial Book Club For March: 'Secret Identity'

Here's how our club works:

On the first Tuesday of each month, we announce the book we're reading. We then continue the discussion throughout the month on our Facebook group as we read the book.

The third week of the month, we'll interview the author (or experts familiar with the book). And shortly after, we'll have a conversation where we talk with panelists (this could be you!) about what we read and what else we're reading.

WLRN and WLRN Sundial are not endorsing or financially supporting any of these books, publishers or authors. This group is meant to foster insightful conversations and provide a place to explore topics related to the literature we're reading.

Have a suggestion for a book? You can email us.

You can join our book club here.

This Month’s Sundial Book Club Title: 'Secret Identity'

From Anthony Award-winning writer Alex Segura comes Secret Identity, a rollicking literary mystery set in the world of comic books.

Here's a summary:

"It’s 1975 and the comic book industry is struggling, but Carmen Valdez doesn’t care. She’s an assistant at Triumph Comics, which doesn’t have the creative zeal of Marvel nor the buttoned-up efficiency of DC, but it doesn’t matter. Carmen is tantalizingly close to fulfilling her dream of writing a superhero book.

That dream is nearly a reality when one of the Triumph writers enlists her help to create a new character, which they call “The Lethal Lynx,” Triumph's first female hero. But her colleague is acting strangely and asking to keep her involvement a secret. And then he’s found dead, with all of their scripts turned into the publisher without her name. Carmen is desperate to piece together what happened to him, to hang on to her piece of the Lynx, which turns out to be a runaway hit. But that’s complicated by a surprise visitor from her home in Miami, a tenacious cop who is piecing everything together too quickly for Carmen, and the tangled web of secrets and resentments among the passionate eccentrics who write comics for a living.

Alex Segura uses his expertise as a comics creator as well as his unabashed love of noir fiction to create a truly one-of-a-kind novel--hard-edged and bright-eyed, gritty and dangerous, and utterly absorbing."

The book is available in local libraries and online.

Our Past Book Club Conversations:

February 2022: 'Stiltsville': Finding love in the middle of nowhere

January 2022: ‘Last Train to Paradise’: the story of the Overseas Railroad to Key West

October 2021: Carl Hiaasen's timely and satirical novel, ‘Squeeze Me’

June 2021: Lucy Burdette's Mysterious 'Key Lime Crime'

May 2021: 'Of Women And Salt' From Cuban Cigar Factories To Immigration Detention Centers

March 2021: A Forgotten Star: The Untold Story Of Cuban Actress Estelita Rodriguez

February 2021: Karen Russell's Haunting And Dreamlike 'Swamplandia!'

January 2021: Susan Orlean Revisits 'The Orchid Thief' 20 Years Later

September 2020: Resilience In the Eye Of The Storm In 'Last Train to Key West'

August 2020: 'Black Widow' And A Conversation About Finding Humor In The Grieving Process

July 2020: 'The Nation Is Paying Attention': A Conversation About 'Black Miami in the 20th Century'

March 2020: The Memoir 'Ordinary Girls' Takes Readers To Puerto Rico And Miami Beach In The 1980s

February 2020: A Hunter, A Vet And Schoolchildren: 'Cat Tale' Explores Characters That Saved The Florida Panther

January 2020: 'Mothers Of Sparta' Explores Motherhood, Relationships And Raising An Autistic Child In Florida

November 2019: Haitian-American Edwidge Danticat's New Collection of Stories Explores 'Gap Between Life And Death'

October 2019: Sister Duo Brings Haiti's History To Life In Their Debut YA Novel 'Dear Haiti, Love Alaine'

September 2019: Comic Book Writer By Day And Crime Fiction Novelist By Night: Alex Segura On His 'Maybe' Last Book

August 2019: Beer, Sex And Taxidermy. Kristen Arnett's Debut Novel Creates A Vivid View of Central Florida Life.

July 2019: Journalist Tamara Lush's Latest Book Brings Steamy Romance To The Newspaper Industry

June 2019: Friends Of The Everglades' New Director & A Convo With Widow Of Author Charles Willeford

May 2019: A Brutal Haitian Regime Inspired Fabienne Josaphat's First Novel

April 2019: 'It's Like a Russian Doll' New Memoir Explores Growing Up in Boca Raton As a Queer Multiracial Woman

March 2019: Zora Neale Hurston Put The Central Florida Town Of Eatonville On The Map

February 2019: Exploring The Significant Role Jews Played In Shaping Modern Day Key West

January 2019: Miami Dade College Professor's Book Explores Sexual Relationships In Context Of The Church

November 2018: Author of 'Southernmost' Discusses Setting His Novel In Key West

October 2018: Sundial's October Book Club Pick Explores Trauma And Exile In South Florida

September 2018: Miami Native Author Finds Roots In Her Pineapple Tights & Carries Them To Professorship In Nebraska