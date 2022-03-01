Miami Beach releases traffic plan, other measures for spring break in March

With spring break set to kick off this weekend, the city of Miami Beach will impose restrictions on everything from parking to drinking, while police and code enforcement staffing will be ramped up for a month-long party that often poses logistical issues for the city.

The city’s spring break plan, released Monday, includes traditional approaches the city imposes every year, along with some new ones that city leaders hope can better promote public safety and ensure tourists enjoy their vacations. Staffing for police, fire rescue and code compliance will be “significantly enhanced” during March. Community liaisons, known as Goodwill Ambassadors, will work weekends to provide a “warm welcome and safety information to visitors.”

Unlike last spring break — when the city eventually became so frustrated with crowds that it instituted an 8 p.m. curfew and closed causeways — there is no local mask mandate in effect this year. A police spokesman said there won’t be any lane closures for mobile license plate readers along the city’s causeways, though a license-plate reader unit will be set up on Fifth Street.

