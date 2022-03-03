© 2022 WLRN
Democrats in Congress want to restart Cuban family reunification program

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Syra Ortiz-Blanes,
Nora Gámez Torres
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
Maria Sulay Lopez sits on a couch, with a medical device wrapped around her neck. She has cancer, and filed a family-based immigration visa petition for her son in 2016.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
María Sulay López filed a family-based immigration visa petition for her son in 2016. About 100,000 Cubans, including her son, are affected by a backlog of immigrant visas due to the closure of the consular office at the embassy in Havana.

Congressional Democrats want to restart a federal program that reunites Cuban families in the United States, years after application processing for the program ceased after U.S. government personnel in Havana became mysteriously ill.

A bill filed Wednesday by Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires would resume the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which allows eligible Cuban Americans to bring loved ones to the United States while they wait for their visas.

“The Cuban people live under a brutal authoritarian regime, with little control over their fate,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement, “so we must do all we can to offer them a path to expeditiously and legally immigrate to the United States.”

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald.

Syra Ortiz-Blanes
Nora Gámez Torres
