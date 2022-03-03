Democrats in Congress want to restart Cuban family reunification program

Congressional Democrats want to restart a federal program that reunites Cuban families in the United States, years after application processing for the program ceased after U.S. government personnel in Havana became mysteriously ill.

A bill filed Wednesday by Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires would resume the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which allows eligible Cuban Americans to bring loved ones to the United States while they wait for their visas.

“The Cuban people live under a brutal authoritarian regime, with little control over their fate,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement, “so we must do all we can to offer them a path to expeditiously and legally immigrate to the United States.”

